Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
11 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
20 minutes ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
32 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 hour ago The harrowing of Lewis Capaldi in insightful Netflix documentary
3 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued

Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Audrey's Coffees, at 27 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 2.

And Courtyard Cafe, at Calderglen Country Park, Strathaven Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 2.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 709 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 613 (86%) have pass ratings and 96 (14%) require improvement.