Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Audrey's Coffees, at 27 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 2.
And Courtyard Cafe, at Calderglen Country Park, Strathaven Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 2.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 709 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 613 (86%) have pass ratings and 96 (14%) require improvement.