Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Orchard House Care Home, at 1 Orchard House, Crossford, Carluke Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 27.
And Raja Tandoori, at 53 High Street, Carluke was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 27.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 706 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 613 (87%) have pass ratings and 93 (13%) require improvement.