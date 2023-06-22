Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Asia Tandoori, at 31 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Perfect Platter, at Blantyre Miners Welfare Club, 1 Calder Street, Blantyre, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 24.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 704 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 616 (88%) have pass ratings and 88 (13%) require improvement.