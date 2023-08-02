Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire's restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's bad news for them both.

Agnews Food To Go/Family Shopper, at 233 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 4.

And Marinis Express, at 94 Calderwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 4.