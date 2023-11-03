Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Silverbirch Garden Centre (Crossford) Ltd, at Lanark Road, Crossford, Carluke Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 5.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And So Juicy, at 4a Hunter Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 5.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 703 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 617 (88%) have pass ratings and 86 (12%) require improvement.