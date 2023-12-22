Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Chillies, at 37 St James Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 23.
And The Oriental, at 3 Park Place, Biggar, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 23.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 704 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 618 (88%) have pass ratings and 86 (12%) require improvement.