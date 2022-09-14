Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Kelvin Diner, at 5 Colvilles Road, Kelvin Ind Est East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 16.

And Ruglen Rolls, at 28a Greenhill Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 16.