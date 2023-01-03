Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire takeaways

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Good Luck, at 166 Keir Hardie Road, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 5.

And Tandoori Palace, at 13a Station Road, Law, Carluke was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 5.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 164 takeaways with ratings, 126 (77%) have pass ratings and 38 (23%) require improvement.