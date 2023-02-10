Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Canton, at 216 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on January 12.

And Village Tandoori, at 19 Old Coach Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on January 12.