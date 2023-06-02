Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Spice Club, at 250a Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on May 4.
And Yung Takeaway, at 157 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on May 4.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 169 takeaways with ratings, 132 (78%) have pass ratings and 37 (22%) require improvement.