Register
BREAKING

Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Freemans Deli - Tullys, at 30 Hamilton Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 2.

And Mister Noodles, at 44-46 Kirk Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 2.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 189 takeaways with ratings, 148 (78%) have pass ratings and 41 (22%) require improvement.