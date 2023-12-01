Bad news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Freemans Deli - Tullys, at 30 Hamilton Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 2.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Mister Noodles, at 44-46 Kirk Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 2.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 189 takeaways with ratings, 148 (78%) have pass ratings and 41 (22%) require improvement.