Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at Strathclyde Fire & Rescue Training Centre - Uaill Centre, Westburn Drive, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on September 14

    • Improvement Required: Zucca Bistro & Deli at 103 Centre West, East Kilbride; rated on September 14

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Amber Chinese Take Away at 280 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on September 14

    • Improvement Required: Fairhill Chinese Ltd at 41e Millgate Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on September 14