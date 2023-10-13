Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Improvement Required: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at Strathclyde Fire & Rescue Training Centre - Uaill Centre, Westburn Drive, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on September 14
• Improvement Required: Zucca Bistro & Deli at 103 Centre West, East Kilbride; rated on September 14
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Amber Chinese Take Away at 280 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on September 14
• Improvement Required: Fairhill Chinese Ltd at 41e Millgate Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on September 14