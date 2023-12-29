Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Isobel's Snacks at Middleton Avenue, Strutherhill Industrial Estate, Larkhall; rated on November 30

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: Village Bar at 144 Station Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on November 30

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Biggar Fish Ltd at 110 High Street, Biggar, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 30

    • Improvement Required: Sip & Bites at 59 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 30