Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Improvement Required: Isobel's Snacks at Middleton Avenue, Strutherhill Industrial Estate, Larkhall; rated on November 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Village Bar at 144 Station Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on November 30
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Biggar Fish Ltd at 110 High Street, Biggar, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 30
• Improvement Required: Sip & Bites at 59 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 30