Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Grahams at 250 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on October 17
• Improvement Required: Sprout at 10 St James Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 17
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Choi's Chinese Takeaway at 145 Union Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 17