Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 8th Dec 2023, 08:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Mag's Corner at Orbital House, 3 Redwood Crescent, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 9

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: BBQ Wrap at 7 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 9

    • Improvement Required: Mings at 264 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 9