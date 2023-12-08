Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Mag's Corner at Orbital House, 3 Redwood Crescent, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 9
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: BBQ Wrap at 7 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 9
• Improvement Required: Mings at 264 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 9