Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Tony Macaroni at 2 St James Court, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 24
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Improvement Required: Piri Chico's Coal Tandoori at 2c Hallside Court, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on November 28
• Improvement Required: Fine Catch at Unit 9a Cambuslang Gate, 27 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on November 24