Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Tony Macaroni at 2 St James Court, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 24

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Improvement Required: Piri Chico's Coal Tandoori at 2c Hallside Court, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on November 28

    • Improvement Required: Fine Catch at Unit 9a Cambuslang Gate, 27 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on November 24