Register
BREAKING

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Improvement Required: Jade Palace at 18-20 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 17

    • Improvement Required: Saddlers @ The Jockey at Horse & Jockey, 56 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 17

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: The Parkville Hotel at 296 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on January 17