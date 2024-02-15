Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Improvement Required: Jade Palace at 18-20 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 17
• Improvement Required: Saddlers @ The Jockey at Horse & Jockey, 56 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: The Parkville Hotel at 296 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on January 17