Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: Lantern at 58 Alloway Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 11

    • Improvement Required: Pollo Peri at 84 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 11

    • Improvement Required: Viola's In The Valley Ltd at Lanark Road, Crossford, Carluke; rated on January 11

    It means that of South Lanarkshire's 699 similar establishments with ratings, 615 (88%) have pass ratings and 84 (12%) require improvement.