Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: Lantern at 58 Alloway Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 11
• Improvement Required: Pollo Peri at 84 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 11
• Improvement Required: Viola's In The Valley Ltd at Lanark Road, Crossford, Carluke; rated on January 11
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 699 similar establishments with ratings, 615 (88%) have pass ratings and 84 (12%) require improvement.