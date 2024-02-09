Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Improvement Required: Lantern at 58 Alloway Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 11

• Improvement Required: Pollo Peri at 84 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 11

• Improvement Required: Viola's In The Valley Ltd at Lanark Road, Crossford, Carluke; rated on January 11