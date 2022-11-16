Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
25 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Hamilton Rugby Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 121 Bent Road, Hamilton was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 18.
And Divitos Fish & Chicken Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 285 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 18.