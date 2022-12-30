Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Barocco, a pub, bar or nightclub at Legends Bar, 2 Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 1.

And The Westend Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 Strathaven Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 1.