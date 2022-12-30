Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Barocco, a pub, bar or nightclub at Legends Bar, 2 Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 1.
Advertisement
And The Westend Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 Strathaven Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 1.