Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
Rosso, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 25 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 13.
And Mr Rice, a takeaway at 8 Kirkton Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 13.