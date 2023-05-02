Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
17 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
27 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Milton Grange Nursing Home, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hozier Street, Carluke was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 3.

And Grill & kebab house, a takeaway at 217 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 3.