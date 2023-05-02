Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Milton Grange Nursing Home, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hozier Street, Carluke was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 3.
And Grill & kebab house, a takeaway at 217 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 3.