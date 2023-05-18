Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Dial A Spice East Kilbride Ltd Trading as Spice Indian Cuisine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Bothwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 19.
And Jessica’s German doner, a takeaway at 134 Fleming Way, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 19.