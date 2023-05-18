Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th May 2023, 10:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Dial A Spice East Kilbride Ltd Trading as Spice Indian Cuisine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Bothwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 19.

And Jessica’s German doner, a takeaway at 134 Fleming Way, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 19.