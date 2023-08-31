Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Sam's Dragon, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7-9 Lightburn Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 2.

And Rangoli, a takeaway at Unit 4 Jacobean House, 1 Glebe Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 2.