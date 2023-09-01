Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Casa Dei Bambini, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hamilton Old Parish Church Hall, Strathmore Road, Hamilton was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 3.
And Panda Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 95 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on August 3.