Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Biggar Puppet Theatre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Biggar Little Theatre, Broughton Road, Biggar, Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 11.
And Hamilton Bakery, a takeaway at 8 Wallace Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 11.