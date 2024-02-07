Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Original Tasty Spot, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 177 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on January 9.
And Shimla, a takeaway at 281 King Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on January 9.