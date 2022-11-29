Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Alfie's Fish Bar & Pizzeria, at 1 Gateside Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 31.

And Greenhills Care Home, at Broughton Road, Biggar, Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 31.