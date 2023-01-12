Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
13 Barn St, at 13 Barn Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 14.
And Yee Hong, at 19 Waterside Street, Strathaven, Lanarkshire was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 14.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 721 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 616 (85%) have pass ratings and 105 (15%) require improvement.