Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
EBI's Carluke Ltd, at 6 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 21.
And Mill Cafe, at Mill 3 Level 3, New Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 21.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 709 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 613 (86%) have pass ratings and 96 (14%) require improvement.