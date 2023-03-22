Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

EBI's Carluke Ltd, at 6 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Mill Cafe, at Mill 3 Level 3, New Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 21.