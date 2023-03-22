Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
2 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
4 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
4 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
18 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

EBI's Carluke Ltd, at 6 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on February 21.

And Mill Cafe, at Mill 3 Level 3, New Lanark was also given an "improvement required" classification on February 21.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 709 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 613 (86%) have pass ratings and 96 (14%) require improvement.