Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

J & W Baillie, a 7839 at Hillhead Farm, Thankerton, Biggar was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on May 23.

And Tinto Tapas Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 105 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow was given an "improvement required" classification on October 7.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 704 similar establishments with ratings, 616 (88%) have pass ratings and 88 (13%) require improvement.