Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
J & W Baillie, a 7839 at Hillhead Farm, Thankerton, Biggar was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on May 23.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Tinto Tapas Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 105 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow was given an "improvement required" classification on October 7.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 704 similar establishments with ratings, 616 (88%) have pass ratings and 88 (13%) require improvement.