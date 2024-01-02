Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Alison Lee’s Cafe, at 33 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 4.
And Riva/Camphill Vaults, at Camphill Vaults, 1-3 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 4.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 705 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 617 (88%) have pass ratings and 88 (12%) require improvement.