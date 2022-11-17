Five more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,195 people had died in the area by November 13 (Sunday) – up from 1,190 the week before.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending ​Sunday​ – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.