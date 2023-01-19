Register
Five more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in South Lanarkshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in South Lanarkshire.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,225 people had died in the area by January 8 (Sunday) – up from 1,220 the week before.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

    Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.