Food hygiene ratings given to 10 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Mecca Social Club at 17 Douglas Park Lane, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on February 13

• Pass: Bistro at 23a Hamilton Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: Hamptons Brunch at 9 Kingsheath Avenue, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: Pizza A La Carte at 19 Hareleeshill Road, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 7

• Pass: D&M at the beech tree cafe at St Marys Episcopal Church, 4a Auchingramont Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 6

• Pass: Roccos Fast Foods at 119 Main Street, Forth, Lanark; rated on November 8

• Improvement Required: Greenhills Care Home at Broughton Road, Biggar, Lanarkshire; rated on January 18

• Improvement Required: Madras Cottage at 16 Priory Road, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on January 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Carluke Bowling Club at 19 Mount Stewart Street, Carluke; rated on February 3

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: