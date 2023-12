Food hygiene ratings given to 14 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Abbeyfield R/Glen Soc Extra Ca at 78 Stonelaw Drive, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 15

• Pass: Original India Company at 151 Union Street, Larkhall, Lanarkshire; rated on December 7

• Pass: Arigo at 9 Hunter Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Pass: The Buddha Bowl at 26 Bloomgate, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 5

• Pass: Jholpai Indian Fusion at 1 Hope Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Douglas Victoria Bowling Club at 17 Braehead, Douglas, Lanark; rated on December 18

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Lime To Go at Unit 1c Block 8, Central Avenue, Blantyre Industrial Estate; rated on December 18

• Pass: Blantyre Catering / Peaky Grinders at 32 Annsfield Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 15

• Pass: Amber Chinese Take Away at 280 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on December 14

• Pass: Dragons Way at 43 Stonelaw Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 14

• Pass: Boss Pizza at 95 Union Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 13

• Pass: Tandoori Mahal at 24 Raploch Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 28

• Pass: Del Posto / Semnan Ltd at 277 Castlemilk Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 23