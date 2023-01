Food hygiene ratings given to 15 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Time Deli at 39-41 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 11

• Pass: PAD T'AYE at 32 Campbell Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 22

• Pass: Douglas View Care Home - HC - One at William Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on December 20

• Pass: Gusti D'Italia at 13 Townhead Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 14

• Pass: Manzil 3 at Unit 5 Hillhouse Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on December 14

• Pass: Countrybake Coffee Shop at Strathaven Rural Centre, Whiteshawgate, Strathaven; rated on December 9

• Pass: Roasted at 41 Common Green, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 9

• Pass: Tudor Coffee House at 4 Common Green, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on December 9

• Pass: Original India Company at 151 Union Street, Larkhall, Lanarkshire; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Angels Hotel at 114 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on January 17

• Improvement Required: Douglas Victoria Bowling Club at 17 Braehead, Douglas, Lanark; rated on December 21

• Improvement Required: The Applebank Inn at Applebank Inn, 39 Millheugh, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 6

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Cafe Q at 32 Common Green, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 13

• Pass: Fairhill Chinese Ltd at 41e Millgate Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 6