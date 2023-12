Food hygiene ratings given to 17 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass and Eat Safe: Brunch Box at Michael Devine, 54 High Blantyre Road, Hamilton; rated on December 13

• Pass: Leonardo's at 4 Barrack Street, Hamilton; rated on December 11

• Pass: Munch Zone at 15 Craigbank Road, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 7

• Pass: Taj Mahal at 45 High Street, Lanark; rated on December 7

• Pass: The Greedy Grazer at The Cabin, Lanark Road, Dalserf, Larkhall; rated on December 7

• Pass: Woodhurst Care Centre at Old Bridgend, Carluke; rated on November 28

• Pass: The Cedarwood Bistro at 43 Newfield Place, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Improvement Required: Carmichael Bistro at Visitor Centre Warrenhill Farm, Warrenhill Road, Thankerton, Biggar; rated on November 16

• Improvement Required: Mata Hari Asian Fusion at 9 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 16

Takeaways

And eight ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: FH Fastfoods Ltd T/A Marinis at 32 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on December 11

• Pass: Asian Fusion at 202 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: K-Wok Chinese Takeaway at 154 High Street, Biggar, Lanarkshire; rated on December 7

• Pass: Rio's Piri Piri at 125 Quarry Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 7

• Pass: wow desserts ltd at 243 Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 6

• Pass: GustiD'italia Restaurant at 9 Townhead Street, Hamilton; rated on November 30

• Pass: Mings at 264 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 9