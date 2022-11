Food hygiene ratings given to 18 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Treehouse Nursery at 65 Old Mill Road, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Pass: Central Cafe at Unit 3d Block 3, Third Road, Blantyre Industrial Estate, Glasgow; rated on November 11

• Pass: Sandra's Kitchen Limited (Tabac) at 1 Station Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 8

• Pass: The Cafe at Central Avenue, High Blantyre Industrial Estat, Hamilton; rated on November 7

• Pass: McPhees at 21 Wellgatehead, Lanark; rated on November 3

• Pass: Coffee Spot at 152 High Street, Biggar, Lanarkshire; rated on October 25

• Pass: Rollo's Cafe at 47 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow; rated on October 20

• Pass: Time Deli at 39-41 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 12

• Pass: Wee Rockets Cafe & Deli at 7 Westwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 10

• Pass: la Dolce Vita at 27 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on September 30

• Pass: Sangria at 19 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on September 7

• Improvement Required: Q Sports Lounge at 67-69 Church Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Lodge Lockart St John 248 at Masonic Hall, 1 Biggar Road, Carnwath, Lanark; rated on November 14

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Tony's at 1 King Street, Stonehouse, Larkhall; rated on November 15

• Improvement Required: Chillies at 26 Waterside Street, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on October 19

• Improvement Required: King Kone Carluke at 33 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 19

• Improvement Required: Wee Gurkha Curry House at 3a Hunter Street, East Kilbride; rated on October 19

