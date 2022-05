Food hygiene ratings given to 19 South Lanarkshire establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Keatlyon Sports Limited at Unit 1b, Newcross Centre, Lamb Street; rated on April 26

• Pass: Pizza Rici Ltd at 77-79 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on April 21

• Pass: Milo Bakery at 53 Queen Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on April 20

• Pass: Kayleighs snak shak at Riverside Service Station, Milton, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on April 14

• Pass: Starbucks at Hamilton Retail Park, New Park Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on April 4

• Pass: Tillie Bar & Bistro Ltd at 16 Lanark Road, Crossford, Carluke; rated on March 31

• Pass: Cafe Ceramico at 24 Albion Way, Kelvin Ind Est East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on March 4

• Improvement Required: We Love Coffee Ltd at 83 Carron Place, Kelvin Ind Est East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on April 1

• Improvement Required: All In One Takeaway at 137 Union Street, Larkhall, Lanarkshire; rated on March 28

• Improvement Required: Zucca Bistro & Deli at 103 Centre West, East Kilbride; rated on March 25

• Improvement Required: Quick Prep Kitchen at 23 Old Coach Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on March 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: The Auld Store Bar at Old Store Bar, 13 Station Road, Law, Carluke; rated on March 14

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: The Original Mr Chef at 165 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on April 28

• Pass: Yung Takeaway at 157 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on April 26

• Pass: M&M Kitchen & Spaghetti Mafia at 5 Brown Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on April 20

• Pass: The Village Chippy at 1 Auldton Terrace, Ashgill, Larkhall; rated on February 21

• Improvement Required: Marmaris Indian Takeaway at 11 Stuart Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on March 23

• Improvement Required: 7 Bro's at 15 Craigbank Road, Larkhall, Lanarkshire; rated on March 18