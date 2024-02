Food hygiene ratings given to 19 South Lanarkshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Firangi - Yet Indian by Nature at 7 Burn Place, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on February 20

• Pass: Starbucks at Hamilton Retail Park, New Park Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 19

• Pass: EBI's Carluke Ltd at 6 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire; rated on February 15

• Pass: Padano at 209 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on February 8

• Pass: The Food Hoose at 1 Redwood Court, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on February 8

• Pass: Rocca Ristorante at 113 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on February 2

• Pass: Inn On The Loch at 179 Hyndford Road, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 29

• Pass: The Bistro / Cafe at Auchlochan Garden Village, New Trows Road, Lesmahagow; rated on January 17

• Pass: Giovanni's Italian Kitchen at 67-69 Cadzow Street, Hamilton; rated on December 6

• Pass: Forsyth Bakery at 71 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 5

• Improvement Required: Boh' Cucina at 111 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on January 24

• Improvement Required: Carrigans Eating House at Strathaven Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 24

• Improvement Required: Doctor Gormans at 33 Queen Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on January 24

• Improvement Required: Silverbirch Garden Centre Ltd at Lanark Road, Crossford, Carluke Lanarkshire; rated on October 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Red Burn Farm at Greene King Restaurant, East Avenue, Blantyre; rated on February 15

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Pepe's Piri Piri Cambuslang at 43 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on February 13

• Pass: Burgur Grill Hamilton at 9 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 12

• Improvement Required: Papa Johns Pizza at 8 Duke Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 24