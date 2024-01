Food hygiene ratings given to 20 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Route 74 Truckstop at Milton Industrial Estate, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on December 12

• Pass: The Apple Pie at 3 Biggar Road, Carnwath, Lanark; rated on December 6

• Pass: Alexander Taylor Cafe and Deli at 10-12 Waterside Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 28

• Pass: Collisdene Care Centre at Glasgow Road, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on November 28

• Improvement Required: Blantyre LIFE Cafe at 90 Park Lane, Blantyre; rated on December 6

• Improvement Required: Giovanni's Italian Kitchen at 67-69 Cadzow Street, Hamilton; rated on December 6

• Improvement Required: Manzil 3 at Unit 5 Hillhouse Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on December 6

• Improvement Required: The Bake House Cafe at 31b Clyde Street, Carluke; rated on December 6

• Improvement Required: Salmon Leap at 1 Maxwellton Avenue, East Kilbride; rated on November 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Angelina's at 189 Mill Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 1

• Improvement Required: Carrigan's at 100 Broompark Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on December 6

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Gino's at 272 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on December 12

• Pass: Deli at 4 Thornton Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark; rated on December 11

• Pass: Hajar's Grill at 205 Westburn Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on November 16

• Pass: For Fudge Shakes at 23 Old Coach Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Improvement Required: Divito's at 84 Meikle Earnock Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 6

• Improvement Required: Kai Xin at 218 King Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 6

• Improvement Required: Cookiez 'N' Creamz East Kilbride at Unit B, 4 Rennie Place, College Milton Indest East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Improvement Required: Rangoli and APNA Catering Services at Unit 4 Jacobean House, 1 Glebe Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 8