Food hygiene ratings given to 25 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Ronzio Coffee House at 117 Quarry Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on November 30

• Pass: Crema at 5 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 29

• Pass: Valley View at Goulding's at Lanark Road, Rosebank, Carluke; rated on November 29

• Pass: Cafe Eataliano at 55 Almada Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on November 28

• Pass: Jerry's Chinese Cuisine at 14 Priory Road, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on November 28

• Pass: The Village Centre Cafe at 12 Maxwell Drive, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 25

• Pass: Jholpai Indian Fusion at 1 Hope Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 24

• Pass: Cafe Romana at 28 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Arberglen Care Home at 9 Udston Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on November 21

• Pass: Auchinraith Primary School Nursery at Calder Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on November 21

• Pass: Eat'alia Kitchen at 243 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: Carmichael Bistro at Visitor Centre Warrenhill Farm, Warrenhill Road, Thankerton, Biggar; rated on November 16

• Pass: Divitos at 487 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Pass: The Cafe at Unit 1c Block 8, Central Avenue, Blantyre Industrial Estate; rated on November 7

• Pass: Monterey Jacks at 42 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on September 6

• Improvement Required: Chillies at 37 St James Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Improvement Required: Roccos Fast Foods at 119 Main Street, Forth, Lanark; rated on November 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Camphill Vaults / Riva at 1 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: Glencairn Juniors F.C. at Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: The Old Oak Inn at 157 Calderwood Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 1

• Pass: John Carrigan's Eating House at 3 Birkhill Road, Eddlewood Toll, Hamilton; rated on November 23

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Scoops n treats at 70 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 1

• Pass: Asian Tandoori at 160 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Marinis at 32 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on November 18