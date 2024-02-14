Food hygiene ratings given to six South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Original Tasty Spot at 177 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on January 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: The Clydesdale Inn at 15 Bloomgate, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 16
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: House of India at 2 Clarkwell Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on February 8
• Pass: Devon's Kitchen at Unit 1, 14 Forrest Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on February 7
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Canton Chinese takeaway 888 LTD at 43a Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on February 1
• Improvement Required: Chunghwa at 11 Greenhills Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 16