Food hygiene ratings given to six South Lanarkshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Pass: Original Tasty Spot at 177 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on January 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: The Clydesdale Inn at 15 Bloomgate, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 16

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: House of India at 2 Clarkwell Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on February 8

• Pass: Devon's Kitchen at Unit 1, 14 Forrest Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Canton Chinese takeaway 888 LTD at 43a Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on February 1