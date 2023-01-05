Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Improvement Required: Punjabi Tadka at 3 The Boardwalk, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: Camphill Vaults / Riva at 1 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on December 7

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Pass: Tandoori Palace at 13a Station Road, Law, Carluke; rated on December 5