Food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Improvement Required: Punjabi Tadka at 3 The Boardwalk, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Camphill Vaults / Riva at 1 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on December 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Pass: Tandoori Palace at 13a Station Road, Law, Carluke; rated on December 5