Food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cottage Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 251 Low Waters Road, Hamilton was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on August 5.
And Sundae Sesh, a takeaway at 23-24 St Leonards Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given a "pass" classification on August 25.