Food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Peking Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 165 East Kilbride Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 27.
And Boss Pizza, a takeaway at 95 Union Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire was given a "pass" classification on August 9.