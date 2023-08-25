Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
Peking Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 165 East Kilbride Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 27.

And Boss Pizza, a takeaway at 95 Union Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire was given a "pass" classification on August 9.