Food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Cedarwood Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Newfield Place, Rutherglen, Glasgow was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on September 27.
And Falcon, a takeaway at 44 King Street, Stonehouse, Larkhall was given an "improvement required" classification on October 19.