Food hygiene ratings given to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Dial A Spice East Kilbride Ltd Trading as Spice Indian Cuisine, at 20 Bothwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on April 19.

And Avonhaugh Nursing Home, at 97 Lawrie Street, Stonehouse, Larkhall Lanarkshire was given an "improvement required" classification on April 26.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 706 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 614 (87%) have pass ratings and 92 (13%) require improvement.