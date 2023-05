Food hygiene ratings handed to 12 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Pass: Hanover(Scotland) Housing Ass Ltd at 15a Victoria Street Hamilton; rated on May 16

• Pass: Abbeygreen Cafe at 89 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on May 11

• Pass: Pizza Rici Ltd at 77-79 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on May 10

• Pass: Prego at 17 Clyde Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire; rated on May 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: The Oven @ Overton Farm Ltd at Overton Farm, Crossford; rated on May 10

• Pass: Meldrum Gardens Care Home at 4 Walnut Grove, Greenhills, East Kilbride; rated on May 9

• Pass: L & N Chip Barn at 24 Barn Street, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on April 20

• Pass: Al's Sweets, Treats & Desserts at 61 Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on March 27

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Al Manzar at 65 Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on March 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Station Inn at Station Inn, 43 Lanark Road, Braidwood, Carluke; rated on May 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Tonero's Pizza Limited at 65 Swisscot Avenue, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on March 30